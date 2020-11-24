Houghton, Tommy D. 1935-2020

GALLATIN, Mo. - Tommy David Houghton, age 85, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. He was born July 21, 1935, in Gallatin to Leland and Beulah (Burton) Houghton.

Tom was a 1953 graduate of Gallatin High School. Tom was married to Nancy C. Hamilton on Jan. 30, 1954. They spent their married life in Gallatin, where Tom spent many years driving dump trucks. Prior to that, he was in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

Later in life, he joined his father and grandfather as sheriff of Daviess County. He served from Feb. 8, 1984, until Dec. 31, 2000. Tom was a member of the Missouri Sheriff's Association. He was a firm believer that his job was to serve the people from the county. While he spent endless hours answering calls, he held firm to the belief that you should treat people with respect and fairness until the situation demanded otherwise.

Tom was an avid racing fan and participant. He was involved as a driver for over 40 years garnering many awards during that time. He shared his love for the sport with his wife and children, who both worked and drove at different times. He also loved to watch racing traveling to many of the larger tracks in the area. Nancy traveled faithfully with him to all the events over the many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, his father Leland, Mother, Beulah, Brother Jim and Foster Brother, Danny Gingerich.

From the union, Tom and Nancy had two children, Phil Houghton, (Ronda) and Greg Houghton, (Linda). They survive and live in St Joseph and Gallatin, respectively. Survivors also include his brother, Floyd (Jewel Ann); grandchildren, Shauna Houghton (Brian Assel), Brian Houghton (Candy), Courtney Lybarger (Denver) and Garett Houghton (Dana). Great grandchildren include Jordan Lewis and Eleanor Lybarger, and three step-great-grandsons and one step-great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Officers for Kid's Christmas-Daviess County in care of the funeral home. Private memorial services are planned for a later date. Friends may call 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.