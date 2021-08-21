Jennifer Houghtaling, 58, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She was born Oct. 20, 1962, in Independence, Missouri to Jack and Shirley (Davis) Houghtaling.
Jennifer was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
She enjoyed watching old movies, and her animals. Jennifer loved spending time with her family and had a strong Christian belief.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Dennis Houghtaling; sister-in-law, Michele Houghtaling; best friend, Teri Gatrel.
Survivors include: brothers, James Houghtaling (Chris), David Houghtaling; children, Christopher Gatrel and Elizabeth Fischer; sister-in-law, Linda Houghtaling; best friend, Tina Elmore; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.