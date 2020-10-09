Larry "Hoss" Hossfeld, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home with his family near St. Joseph.

He was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Horton, Kansas, son of the late Maxine and Henry August Hossfeld. He graduated from Willis High School, class of 1961 and attended DeVry Technical College.

In 1964, he married Bonnie Moore in Hiawatha, Kansas. He worked at TWA as an Aircraft Mechanic. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a Radar Maintenance Technician and also served in the Kansas National Guard.

Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially mushroom hunting, livestock farming and most of all he loved his family. Larry was an active member of New Home Baptist Church and also attended and was active at Rushville Christian Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife, Bonnie Hossfeld of the home; daughters, Sherry (Jeff) McGhay of Weston, Missouri, Pamela (Chuck) Browning of Rushville, Missouri, and Melissa Hossfeld of St. Joseph; brother, Jim (Janet) Hossfeld of Holton, Kansas; and sister, Mary Lou Reynolds and her late husband Bill, of Norfolk, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct., 11, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at New Home Baptist Church, near St. Joseph. Following the services, Mr. Hossfeld will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the New Home Baptist Church or Rushville Christian Church.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.