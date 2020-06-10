EASTON, Mo.-James (Jim) Edwin Horton, age 75, Easton Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born September 19, 1944 in Chillicothe, Missouri, son of Leo LeVon Horton and Mell Elizabeth Benskin Horton.

He was a 1962 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He married Carol Ann Thomas on June 18, 1972, in Chillicothe.

He served in the United States Air Force in Minot, North Dakota. He was a member of Zeredatha Charity Masonic Lodge, Scotish Rite, Moila Shrine Legion of Honor, and is a 32 degree Master Mason. In his youth he was involved in 4-H and FFA. Jim was a licensed master electrician working out of IBEW Electrical Local 545 in St. Joseph. He was employed by Nestle Friskies Petcare as Division Electrical Manager and by Ford Motor Company as an Electrician (Robot Doctor) through UAW Local 249, retiring in 2007.

Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, water-skiing, fishing, mowing with his John Deere, doing jobs with his 1955 Ferguson (Fergie), and sitting on the deck watching nature at its best.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol of the home; in-laws, Velma (Charles) Anderson, Ed (Barbara) Thomas, Jean Constant, Barbara (Dal) Duemey all of Chillicothe, Peggy Gardner of Meadville, Missouri; Dorothy (Bill) Meeker of Laredo, Missouri; Judy Thomas of Chula, Missouri.

Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents, Joseph N. and Emma A. Neal Benskin; Berlie C. and Grace A. Dannatt Horton; brothers-in-law, James Ray Thomas, Donald Joseph (Joe) Constant, and Dale Lee Gardner.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.

There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to May Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.