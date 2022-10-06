Horton II, Robert E. 1969-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969, in Topeka, Kansas, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On Dec. 29, 1989, he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason, in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III.
Survivors include wife, Jeannie Horton; son, Findley "Mason" Horton; his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph; brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton, of Fairview, North Carolina; sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson, of Centerton, Arkansas, and Alissa (Joe) Decker, of Springfield, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Horton II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.