Horsman, Jeannie 1945-2020

Jeannie Horsman, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

She was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Jeannie's family proudly stated, "She gave us music."

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Chester and Esther (Alphin) Isaacs, and Ray and Anna (Dalby) Alphin; brother, Ron Alphin; and sister, Phyllis Burris.

Survivors include: her daughters: Pamela Frazier, Paula Jean Whitlow and Amy McDonald (Jeff); sister, Rita Kaushaar; grandchildren: Eddy, Amanda, Troy, Danial, Donnie, Ashley and Ryan; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

