Horner Miller, Frances "Pauline" 1924-2020

SKIDMORE, Mo. -Frances "Pauline" Horner Miller, 96, of Skidmore, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

Pauline was born on March 31, 1924, in Westboro, Missouri, to Charles and Dora (Stinnett) Horner.

On Dec. 25, 1946, she married Paul David Miller in Troy, Kansas. They lived in Sheridan, Missouri, rural Skidmore and in the town of Skidmore, during their 56 years of marriage.

Pauline was a homemaker until she joined the work force in 1967. From 1967 to 1987, Pauline worked at all the nursing homes in the Maryville area during her working career.

In 1972, she obtained her Accredited Nurse Aid Certificate.

Pauline loved to feed and play cards with her family. Pauline's homemade beef and noodles was a favorite amongst family members.

Pauline was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; nine siblings; two granddaughters; one grandson; and one great-grandson.

Pauline is survived by: daughters, Alice (Allen) Chesnut and Paula Clark of Skidmore; Alisa (Howard) Geib of Fairfax, Missouri; son, Jack Miller of Etna, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri.

Burial: Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore.

There will be no visitation held.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.