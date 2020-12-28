Horner, Leslie E. 1927-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. -Leslie E Howell Horner, the only child of Frank and Etta Gibson Howell was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Highland, and passed away Dec. 25, 2020, at Wathena Health Care, Wathena, Kansas.

Leslie graduated from Troy, Kansas High School in 1945.

She worked as a telephone operator in Troy during high school and for a few years after that and eventually quit, to raise her family.

Leslie and Robert (Bob) Horner were married on July 5,1945, in Hiawatha. Bob proceeded her in death on Nov. 15, 2007.

She was also proceeded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her daughter, Sandra (Eldon) Umbarger of Rochester, Indiana; son, Robert Dennis Horner of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Kenneth Umbarger, Kyle Umbarger, Brandi Keling, Robert J Horner; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.

There is no scheduled viewing or visitation.

Memorials: Wathena Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy, in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.