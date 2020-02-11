Hornecker, Idalyn 1937-2020

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mo. - Idalyn Hornecker was born in Jefferson Township, on Oct. 31, 1937. She was one of four children of Claude F. and Lavona Lorene (Kyle) Guthrie.

Idalyn graduated from Maitland High School.

On July 11, 1963, she married Jerold Roger Hornecker. They made their home in Colorado for several years, before he preceded her in death in 2000.

Idalyn passed away at the Colorado home of her daughter, Melissa, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 82.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son, Frederick "Rick" Patterson; and one brother, Bud Guthrie.

Survivors include: her children: Melissa Huff of Ft. Morgan, Colorado, Charles R. "Randy" Patterson, of Garden City, Kansas, Roger L. Hornecker, of Andover, Kansas, and Robert Hornecker, of Wiggins, Colorado; brother, Fred Guthrie, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Tina Dunn, of Maitland, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Interment: Maitland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.