MOUND CITY, Mo. -Loretta A. Horne, 80, of Mound City, passed away in St. Joseph, on Aug. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Lawrence; their son, Jerry; brothers, Roxie and Delmar Montegna; and grandson, Bruno Soto.

Loretta had worked at Tiffany Heights, the former Hardee's and the Mound City Nutrition Site.

She is survived by her daughters, Ida Soto, Mound City and Julie Horne, St. Joseph.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Interment at Mound City Cemetery.

Memorials to the Loretta Horne Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences and complete obituary: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.