Jackie Hornbuckle, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
She was born Nov. 9, 1950, to Wilbur and Meredith Sherlock. She married Howard Hornbuckle Jr. on July 16, 1970.
Jackie worked at Wire Rope for 15 years. She loved being around her family and grandchildren.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Hornbuckle Jr.; and daughter, Jill Hornbuckle.
She is survived by her son, Chris Hornbuckle; her daughter, Tobie Hornbuckle; brothers, Ted Sherlock and Jeff Sherlock; sisters, Judy Boeh, Pat Tiffany and Pam Sturdevant; grandchildren, Devin "Haley" Hornbuckle, Andre Hornbuckle "Jayden" and Dylan Hornbuckle; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Braelynn, Emersyn, Greyson and soon to be Audrey.
Per her wishes, Jackie has been cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
