Joshua Scott Horn, 31, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in St Joseph. He was born July 12, 1990, in Lexington, Kentucky, son of Mary Ann and Scott Horn.
Josh worked as an Electrician, working for Case Electric and Triumph Foods. He enjoyed riding and working on 4-wheelers.
Josh was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Horn.
Survivors include, father, Scott (Valta) Horn, of St. Joseph; sister, Elizabeth (Travis) Gann of St. Joseph; step-sisters, Dorinda (Vince) Pettijohn of St. Joseph, Becky (Mark) Courtney of St. Joseph, Amanda (Dennis) Mueller of Plano, Texas; step-brother, JD Hay; and nephew, Noah Shear.
A private family viewing and local arrangements under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held under the direction of Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home in Richmond, Kentucky, with Interment in the Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Kentucky.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
