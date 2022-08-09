James "Jimmer" Horn, 76, of St Joseph, has won the battle and has been escorted through that doorway into eternity by angels and past family members who are so glad to see him. His very last breath inhaled here was also his very first breath inhaled in Heaven, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. We sorrow not as those who have no hope for we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, those also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with Him at the time of the Rapture.

Jimmer is still a legend, a mystery, and a force much bigger than life as, in his case, death erases nothing.

