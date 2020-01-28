Charles L. Horn
CARROLLTON, Mo. -Charles Leonard Horn, 71, of Carrollton, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Children's Mercy Hospital.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., the evening prior, at the funeral home.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Burial: Bethel Cemetery, Polo.
Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.