Steven Edward Horine 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 10, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of the late Patsy and Paul Horine. He attended Benton High School.
He had numerous hobbies, loved electronics and had a passion for anything remote controlled. He would build and meticulously assemble remote controlled cars, model airplanes and model railroads. He enjoyed shooting pool and loved music.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Curtis Horine.
Survivors include: step- daughter, Becky Brock and husband Patrick, and grandson, Will of Lenexa, Kansas; brother, Michael Horine and wife Theresa Prudden, and nephew, Chris Prudden of St. Joseph; and his former ex, Annette Obermier of Lenexa, Kansas.
The family will receive friends and family from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday July 19th at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Interserv Meals on Wheels.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.