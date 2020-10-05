Hoppa-Barrios, Kristin L. 1986-2020

WACO, Texas - Kristin Lynn Hoppa-Barrios, 34, of Waco, formerly St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Community Howard Regional, Kokomo, Indiana.

She was born April 24, 1986, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jim and Nancy Hoppa.

Kristin married Kirk Barrios on May 24, 2015. They were expecting their first child in April 2021.

Kristin graduated from the KU, earning degrees in Journalism and English. She was a well-respected reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The family suggests that donations be made to KU Endowment in Kristin's name. Give online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow.

A celebration will be held at: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Oread Hotel, 1200 Oread Ave. Lawrence, Ks. 66044. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.