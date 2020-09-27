Myrna Kay Downing Geffer Casey Hopkins, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from a lengthy illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 8, 1946 in DeKalb, Missouri, to Russell and Lois (Lawrence) Downing.

Myrna assisted George Glore with the setup of the Glore Psychiatric Museum at the St. Joseph State Hospital, from which she retired after more than 30 years.

She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. She always made people laugh and was the life of the party. Myrna was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold L. Hopkins and her parents.

Survivors include: son, Jonn-Thomas Todd Casey (Julie); grandchildren: Andrew Halter (Megan), Jessica, Sean, Jackson and Todd Casey; great-grandchildren: Kenna Evans, Cole Sowards, Keegan and Kalli Cook; sister, Janet Huff; nephews, Christopher, Jason and Edward Huff; ex-husbands, John F. Greffer and John F. Casey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

