Beverly Elaine (Shaffer) Hopkins passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Albert and Marie (Hatcher) Shaffer. She graduated from Fillmore High School in 1955. After high school she moved to St. Joseph, where she played Women's AAU Basketball for Platte College in St. Joseph and was employed in the offices of National Bellas Hess Company.

She met Gordon Edward Hopkins on a blind date at Cool Crest Golf Course in 1957 and they married on Sept. 30, 1960. They then moved to Massachusetts, where Gordon served in the Army and she worked for Tucker Products Corporation. They returned to St. Joseph in 1962.

Gordon and Beverly had two children, five grandchildren and she was eagerly awaiting great-grandchildren.

Beverly was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, where she served on the Staff Parish Committee and The Board of the United Methodist Women. She was involved with the Susanna Joy Circle, the TLC Bible Study and served as a greeter. She was awarded a Certificate of Lifetime Membership in the United Methodist Women in Recognition of Faithful Service in 2016.

Beverly was First Lady of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Missouri in 1994-95. She was President of The TTT Sorority-Chapter F, The Host Lioness Club, The Moila Ladies Golf Association and The St. Joseph Women's Golf Association. She was a member of the Missouri Western Ambassadors and The Young Matrons YWCA.

Over the years, Beverly was employed part-time at family-owned Jamieson Machine and Industrial Supply Company, where she served as Vice-President.

Beverly loved to golf and won many tournaments. She was a lifelong member at Moila Country Club. She and Gordon enjoyed many golf trips over the years with family and friends. Beverly loved to do things for her children and grandchildren. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas.

Beverly was preceded in death by: her husband, Gordon (2014); sisters, Alberta Ramsey (Harold), Darlene (Ray) Polsgrove, Imo (Cecil) Lee, Lola Atkins, Phyllis (Jack) Fasching; brother, Francis "Bud" (JoNell) Shaffer; brothers-in-law, George Hopkins and Walt (Carole) Hopkins; nieces and nephews.

Beverly is survived by: her son, Ed Hopkins (Cindy); and daughter, Cindy Humphreys (Bill), both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Justin (Krysta) Hopkins, St. Joseph, Courtney Hopkins (fiance; Andrew), Kansas City, Missouri, Jared Fox, Chicago, Illinois, Kyle (Jennifer) Fox, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Elena Fox, Chicago.

She is also survived by brother-in-law, Dale Atkins, Rosendale, Missouri; sister-in-law, Wanda Hopkins, St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Mary (John) Bixel, Mesa, Arizona; cousin, LaVeta Mollus, St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

We would like to thank Mosaic Hospice (especially Heidi Sidwell) for their wonderful care of our mom. We cannot adequately express our thanks to Kim Venable for her love, care and friendship towards our mom. She became family and was mom's favorite "child" towards the end. Thanks to Pam and Tammy and all the girls that took such good care of our mom, allowing her to stay in her home to the end. Mom wanted to be home and these girls made it possible. Now she is "home" and, while we mourn for ourselves, we rejoice for her.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter Wags to Riches Campaign or to a charity of choice in memory of our mom would be appreciated.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.