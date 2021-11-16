Hood, John L. 1947-2021 Forest City, Mo.

FOREST CITY, Mo. - John Lowell Hood, 73, of Forest City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 15, 2021, at an Oregon, Missouri, care center.
He was born Dec. 29, 1947, in Mound City, Missouri, to Lowell and Helen E. (Brodbeck) Hood. John graduated from Mound City High School in 1965.
On Nov. 16, 1973, he married Judy Yount. John worked as a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Johnnie Bunch.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home; daughters, Jennifer Hood and Jeanna (Michael) Curtis, all of Forest City; sisters, Marcia (Bill) Shoemake, St. Louis, Missouri, Linda Bunch, Buford, Georgia, Dorothy (Lewis Charles) Smith, Mound City, and Karen (Richard) Kopp, Waldren, Missouri; brother, Charles (Pam) Hood; grandchildren, Anthony, Cade, and Memphis Jones, and Carter and Merrik Curtis; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Thursday, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Private family inurnment: Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, at a later date. Memorials: Oregon Care Center Activity Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.