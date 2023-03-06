Hood, April 1971-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Mar 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Hood, April 1971-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April Hood 51, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 5, 1971, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Hood will be cremated following services.Full obituary and online condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 6, 2023 Late Notices, March 3, 2023 Late Notices, March 2, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice on scene at Mason AvenueNew $4.9 million Peterbilt facility hosts ribbon-cuttingFirst responders work a four vehicle crash on Interstate 29Hiawatha man charged with felony sex and drug chargesOne teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shootingOne hospitalized after crash on Leonard RoadSt. Joseph residents and locations to star in movieDoniphan County grocery store receives national awardToo much of a good thing for Krug fishSavannah community mourns loss of athletic director
