WATHENA, Kan. -Shirley J. (Droz) Hontz, 85, of Wathena, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Shirley was born on Aug. 21, 1935 in Wathena, to Lawrence and Effie (Miller) Droz.
She was a homemaker.
Shirley married Donald Hontz. He preceded her in death, in 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: her daughter, one grandson; and two great grandsons.
Private family burial at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
There is no scheduled viewing or public visitation.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, is in charge of arrangements.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.