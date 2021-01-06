WATHENA, Kan. -Shirley J. (Droz) Hontz, 85, of Wathena, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Shirley was born on Aug. 21, 1935 in Wathena, to Lawrence and Effie (Miller) Droz.

She was a homemaker.

Shirley married Donald Hontz. He preceded her in death, in 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her daughter, one grandson; and two great grandsons.

Private family burial at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.

There is no scheduled viewing or public visitation.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, is in charge of arrangements.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.