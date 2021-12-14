Hontz, Betty Jo 1935-2021 Union Star, Mo.

UNION STAR, Mo. - Betty Jo Hontz, 86, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.
She was born July 30, 1935, in rural Shelby County, Missouri, the daughter of George Lowell and Opal Mae (Blackwell) Perrigo.
On July 29, 1961, she married Harold Hontz in Mexico, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2002.
Betty was secretary for Northwest Missouri Seed. She was a member of the Santa Fe Christian Church, Santa Fe, Missouri. She enjoyed gardening and was very talented in sewing and crocheting.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Hontz; brother, Lowell Ray Perrigo; brother-in-law, Gene Scott; sister-in-law, Kate Hontz and nephews, Mark Alan Scott and Paul Dwayne Scott.
Betty is survived by her son, Rick (Mandy) Hontz, Union Star; step-sons, Bill (Brenda) Hontz, Moberly, Missouri, Darrel (Carol) Hontz, Lexington, South Carolina, Harold Dean Hontz, Green Top, Missouri; grandchildren, Ryan and Delaney Hontz; three step-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Scott, Joyce (Billy Joe) Young, Jolene Gilltrap; sister-in-law, Diana Perrigo and brother-in-law, Bob Hontz.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the United Methodist Church, Union Star, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in Union Star Cemetery, Union Star,. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
Memorials may be made to the Union Star Methodist Church and or Union Star Baptist Church for children in need in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
