Hon, Jr., Richard D. Lathrop, Mo.

Richard D. Hon, Jr.
LATHROP, Mo. - Richard Donald "Duke" Hon, Jr., 66, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Sept. 15, 2021.
Survived by his wife Diane Hon; children, Lori (Mathias) Nelson, Ben (Heather) Hon and Tim Hon; 10 grandchildren; his father, Richard "Dickie" Hon; sister, Debbie (Bob) Bledsoe.
Rosary: 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburg.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jr., Hon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
