Gordon D. Holtsclaw, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
He was born Dec. 3, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Ernest and Mildred (Gage) Holtsclaw.
Gordon married Barbara J. Rowlett on Aug. 27, 2000. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Later, he earned his pilot's license. He loved to fly.
Gordon owned and operated an appliance repair shop for many years. He also was a longtime member and elder of the Abundant Life Center.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Gary Lee Holtsclaw; son, Robin G. Holtsclaw; and niece, Jill A. Spangler.
Survivors include: his wife, Barbara; foster son, Billy Huff; stepdaughter, Vicky Ann Popp; sister, Ernestine Elardo; numerous cousins; niece, Becky Holtsclaw; and nephews, Rick Holtsclaw and Jay Elardo.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Abundant Life Center.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
