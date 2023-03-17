Holt, Robert D. 1953-2023 Mayview, Mo.

MAYVIEW, Mo. - Robert Dale "Bob" Holt, 69, of Mayview, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
He was born Thursday, Nov. 5, 1953, in Savannah, Missouri, to the late Gene and Joyce (Miller) Holt.
Bob was a graduate of Savannah High School class of 1971. He studied Agriculture Business at the University of Missouri, in Columbia, Missouri, from 1972 to 1974 and then completed his education in 1984 at Missouri Western State College, in St. Joseph, earning a BS/BA in financial management and an Associate's Degree in banking and finance. Bob had an extensive career in the financial services industry for almost 40 years, retiring in 2018 as the Vice President of Risk Management at FCS Financial Services in Higginsville, Missouri. Bob married Jenny (Begemann) Holt on April 8, 2007. They spent 16 wonderful years together.
Bob found joy in farming and could often be found on his UTV monitoring crops and the land with his beloved dog Gunner by his side. He cherished spending time with family and friends. He embraced all aspects of agriculture and loved all things nature. He was a devoted Mizzou fan. He played a mean game of pitch and black box. Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, caring father, and devoted grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family that loved him so much.
Surviving are his wife, Jenny, of the home; two daughters, Breanne (Eric) Bradley, of Smithville, Missouri, and Jenna Holt, of Buckner, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Andrea (Daniel) Gamm, of Parkville, Missouri, Maria Johnson, of Fairway, Kansas; five grandchildren, Kodie and Karlie Bradley, and Collin, Luke, and Molly Gamm; one brother, Larry (Kathy) Holt, of Savannah; two sisters, Vickie Miller, of Savannah, and Beth (Keith) Kost, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one stepson, Clint Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held and burial will be in the Higginsville City Cemetery. Casket bearers: Greg Baumann, Billy Begemann lll, Doug Begemann, Matthew Begemann, Eric Bradley, Daniel Gamm. Honorary Casket Bearers: A.W. Begemann Jr., Brett Begemann, Larry Holt, Tim Lichte.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the American Heart Association and mailed to Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home 1600 Main St. Higginsville, MO 64037.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
