Holt, Jimmy W. 1924-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jimmy Welton Holt, 96, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1924, in Maryville. He graduated in 1942 from Maryville High School. He enlisted in the United State Navy on Jan. 25, 1943, and was discharged on Feb. 19, 1946. He served aboard the Battleship New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Elmer and Sara (Stelter) Holt and also John and Cora (Carter) Stelter, his sister, Mary (Stelter) Cochrane and his daughter, Jennifer (Holt) Valentine Bur.

He owned and operated a one-of-a-kind hardware store until it burned in 1972. He then farmed and raised black angus cattle.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a 67 year member of the American Legion Post 100, a lifetime member (69 years) of the local Elks Lodge 760. He had also served as an assistant Scout leader for troop 75.

He enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in their activities and especially enjoyed family get togethers. He was an avid football fan and attended all the home games of the Spoofhounds and Bearcats. He loved to play golf and was so happy when he made a hole-in-one.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Lawson) Holt. They were married on March 4, 1957; their son, Clifton; grandchildren, James and Justina Holt, Ryan Holt (Gabby Aviles), Julia and John Bartak and Logan Bur; great-granddaughter, Blakely Bartak and great-grandson, Jonathan Holt; nephew, David Cochrane and brother-on-law, Palmer Lawson.

Graveside Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorials be made to the Maryville Elks Lodge 760 Scholarship Fund or the First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.