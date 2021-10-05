Holstine, Irvin W. 1934-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Irvin W. Holstine was born Sept. 27, 1934, in rural Savannah, Missouri, to Harry and Minnie (Davis) Holstine. He passed away on Sept. 17, 2021.
Irvin was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Holstine and Dale Holstine; brother-in-law, Richard Buntz; and sister-in-law, Velma Holstine.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Rucker) Holstine; children, Wayne (Stephanie) Holstine, Leigh (Rod) Helfers, Lyn (David) Stacy, and Paul Holstine; granddaughters, Kristin (Josh) Luttrell and Emma Helfers; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Barnard, Adison Barnard, and Joshua Luttrell; siblings, Donald (Joann) Holstine and Marilyn Buntz; sisters-in-law, Marcina Holstine and Rhoda Holstine; and several nieces and nephews.
Irvin began working for MoDOT in 1951. After serving in the Army for two years, he returned to employment with MoDOT where he worked on construction of I-29 as it progressed north. He retired as a Senior Construction Inspector after 38 years.
As an avid supporter of local high school football, Irvin used his construction skills to help design and direct construction of new athletic fields at Bishop LeBlond in the 70's and Mound City in the 80's. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching wildlife at Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge where he volunteered for several years.
A Celebration of Life is planned on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, 10 a.m. at Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City, Missouri. No visitation; private family inurnment, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City. Masks appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holt County Cancer Fund Inc., 202 N. Harrison St, Oregon, MO 64473.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.