Trina Holmes-Stokes, 55, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 16, 1964, in St. Joseph, daughter of Nina and George Holmes.

She attended Lafayette High School.

Trina was very poetic and loved to write.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Bill Stokes; and brother, George Holmes III.

Survivors include: parents, George and Nina Holmes; son, Cody Holmes; three grandchildren: Dru, Zaine and Nevaeh Holmes; mother-in-law, Delores Fleming; and friend and previous husband, Glenn Bernard, all of St. Joseph.

Trina has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of life and inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the Trina Stokes Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online donations, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.