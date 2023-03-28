STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Phyllis Kay Holmes, 70, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023.
She was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Jamesport, Missouri, to Charles and Jean (Bryan) Garr.
Phyllis married Gary M. Holmes on July 21, 1973. They shared almost 50 years of marriage. He survives of the home.
She worked in food service at the State Hospital in St. Joseph for nine years, then went to Castor's Beauty School, graduating in 1981. She worked as a beautician for 40 years.
Phyllis and Gary liked all kinds of sports, including travel and college softball, the Mustangs, Chiefs and Royals. She enjoyed watching birds and wildlife, gardening, watching home shopping channels and reading. She also liked to go on walks, eat at restaurants, and was a great cook.
She was a lifetime member of the Community of Christ Church.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Charlotte Kerns.
Survivors include her husband, Gary; daughter, Wendy Blanton (Mickey); granddaughter, Brea Blanton; step-grandson, Austin Day; siblings, Nelson Garr, Sue Hendrickson (John), and Dora Fitzpatrick; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
