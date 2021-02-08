Holmes, Mary A. 1948-2021

ALBANY, Mo. - Mary Ann (Dannar) Holmes, 72, of Albany, passed away Feb. 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 28, 1948, to John C. and Barbara A. Dannar.

She attended Worth Co. High School in Grant City, Missouri.

On Oct. 29, 1964, she married Charles W. Holmes in Worth, Missouri. They were married 36 years, before his death in 2000. To this union, two daughters were born, Kim and Kerri.

Mary Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany, where she was a secretary for many years before retiring.

She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband.

Granny took each grandchild on a special trip to Hawaii. She also enjoyed outings with a special group of friends. Granny will be remembered for her kindheartedness and always having a positive attitude.

Mary Ann is proceeded in death by her parents and husband.

Survived by: Kim (Kevin) Arthur, Kerri (Roger) Pigg both of Albany; grandchildren: Alisha (Winston) Dodd and three children, Chelsey (JR)Washburn and two daughters; Brooke Wilson and three sons; Kate and Dylan Arthur; Taylor (Kate) Pigg and three children; and McKenzie (Travis) Null and two children; brother, Ronnie (Barb) Dannar; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Private family funeral service will be held at the Roberson-Polley Chapel with burial in the Grant City Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions: Mosaic Hospice in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.