ROCK PORT, Mo. - Gilbert Dean "Gib" Holmes, 75, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his Rock Port, Missouri home.

He was born in Hamburg, Iowa, on June 22, 1945, to Leo D. "Little" and Ruby M. (Johnson) Holmes. He attended school in Watson, Missouri. On December 23, 1972, Gib married Delores Morrison.

Gib served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Afterwards he farmed, worked for Eaton Manufacturing in Shenandoah, Iowa, and then worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years.

He and Kay Gibson started the Watson Baptist Community Outreach program. He sold produce for several years to provide scholarships for Rock Port High School seniors. Gib also helped raise money for people in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Holmes; two granddaughters, Julie A. and Nicole L.; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Wanda Holmes; brother-in-law, Tom Beutler; and best friend and brother-in-law, Don Larson.

Survivors include his wife, Delores, of the home; children, Shannon Knapp of Shawnee, Kan., Leo Dean (Jenni) Holmes of Fairfax, Missouri, Clint D. (Erin) Holmes of Glenwood, Iowa, and Brett Daniel (Breea) Holmes of Weston, Missouri; sisters, Jenny Beutler of Rock Port and Jean (John) Pearce of Council Bluff, Iowa; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia Larson of Rock Port, Julie and Mike Graham of Rock Port, Larry Morrison of Warrensburg, Missouri, and Donna and Ed Rains of Windsor, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services: Sunday, 2 p.m., Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Mo. Interment with full military rites: High Creek Cemetery, Watson. Memorials: Watson Outreach or Watson Baptist Church. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.