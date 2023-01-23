Holman, Nancy J. 1960-2023 Columbia, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Nancy Jane Manring Holman passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 62, surrounded by family and friends.

Nancy was the fifth of eight children, born to Gordon and Pat Manring, in Albany, Missouri, Feb. 15, 1960. She grew up on a farm east of town. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band, cheerleading and dipping cones at the Dairy Wheel. She graduated from Albany High School in 1978.

