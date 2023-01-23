Holman, Nancy J. 1960-2023 Columbia, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Nancy Jane Manring Holman passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 62, surrounded by family and friends.
Nancy was the fifth of eight children, born to Gordon and Pat Manring, in Albany, Missouri, Feb. 15, 1960. She grew up on a farm east of town. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band, cheerleading and dipping cones at the Dairy Wheel. She graduated from Albany High School in 1978.
Nancy attended the University of Missouri and was a member of Alpha Phi Fraternity. She graduated in 1982 with a degree in Counseling and Educational Psychology and went to work for the City of Columbia, Missouri, where she established a career that took her to State Farm for 34 years. During her time with the company, she amassed many certifications including Certified Financial Planner, Certified Life Underwriter, Licensed Insurance Agent, Certified Property and Casualty Underwriter, Fellow, Life Management Institute and Charter Advisor for Senior Living. Whatever her job, she was always dedicated to doing things the right way and to the best of her ability. She retired in March 2022. She married Kevin Holman in 1990 and they have one daughter, Abby Holman.
Her love of Columbia and the Mizzou Tigers ran deep, and you could often find her cheering on her beloved team in any sport with Abby in tow or hosting a memorable tailgate at Tiger football games, no matter the weather. She was a lifelong member of the Mizzou Alumni Association and active in her chapter in both Columbia and Bloomington, Illinois. She continued to actively serve Alpha Phi after college, being recognized with the Michaelanean Award, a national award for ongoing excellent volunteer service.
A lover of music, Nancy traveled to concerts near and far, to see her favorite musicians over the years. She enjoyed taking trips the beach, especially St. Petersburg, Florida, and shopping, always finding the perfect gifts and not being able to wait to give them. She could be found cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals for any given game. She also enjoyed volunteering her time with the Boone Electric Trust and the Ronald McDonald Charities of Columbia.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Abby; siblings, Edward (Nancy Sue), of Albany, Missouri, Bill, of St. Joseph, Maurice (Michele), of Columbus, Ohio, Marvin (Mary Anne), of Stockton, Missouri, Sally (Eric) Lykins, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; along with brother-in-law, Richard McConkey, of Albany; sister-in-law, Beverly Manring, of St. Joseph; 11 nieces and nephews; and 10 great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary McConkey; and brother, John Manring.
A celebration of life will be held at Bach-Yager Funeral Home, in Columbia, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Family will receive friends at Bach-Yager from 1 to 3 p.m. immediately preceding the services. A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, in Albany, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at noon.
Family will receive friends at Roberson-Polley Chapel from 11 a.m. to noon preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Albany Legacy Fund, at CFNWMO, 1006 W St. Maartens Dr., St. Joseph, MO, 64506, with "Albany Legacy Fund in memory of Nancy Manring" in the memo. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
