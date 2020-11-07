Holm, Ronald W. 1946-2020

POWDERLY, Texas -Ronald Wayne Holm, 74, of Powderly, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home while surrounded by his family.

Ronald, the son of Clarence John Holm andMary Frances Asbeck Holm, was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Houston, Texas.

He was a machinist/can-maker, having worked a number of years for American Can before moving to Silgan Containers where he retired in 2009, as Assistant Plant Superintendent, with more than forty years in the industry.

Ronald was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where he was a deacon and greeter.

He was a member of the tractor club. He enjoyed ranching, talking to his cows, working on building projects, camping at the lake, boating, water skiing, laughing, his pets and most of all, being with his kids and grandkids.

His fondest memories of childhood were of going to Junction, Texas, with his family, go-carting, staying with his Uncle Bill and Aunt Emma and his dog, Tyro.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary Holm and Glen Holm.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy Teague Holm, whom he married on Oct. 29, 1965, building 55 years of: family and memories, two children, Tammy (Holm) Karr and husband Kevin, and Jeff Holm and wife, Gayla; grandchildren: Daire Karr, Devin Karr, Jordan Brummett, Sydney Brummett and Molly Brummett; and siblings: Rodney Holm, Carolyn (Holm) Crawford, and Judy (Holm) Murray; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.

Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Shawn Deterding and Rev. Naveen Nischal officiating.

Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Casket bearers will be: Eddie Fredholm, Anthony Roberts, Doug Brasher, Jeff Holm, Kevin Karr and Devin Karr.

Honorary bearers will be: Dr. Fred Williams, Stan Harrell and Jordan Brummett.

To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit: www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.