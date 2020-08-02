Holley, Gary D. 1950-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Gary Dewayne Holley passed away July 31, 2020, at his home.

Gary was born Dec. 22, 1950, in Coffey, Missouri, to Arch and Dorothy (Burton) Holley.

He married Kathy (Mcfee)-Holley; Two children were born to this union.

He later married Mary Lou (Ashlock) Holley, Sept. 4, 1991.

Gary retired due to health issues in 2015.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Arch and Dorothy Holley; son, Gary Wayne Holley; sisters: Norma Jean Watkins, Wanda Lea Brown, Donna Rea Stewart, Shirley Holley; and brother, Melvin L. Holley.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Lou Holley; daughter, Lisa (Leroy) Troyer; step-children, Jennifer Ferguson and Thomas Ashlock; grandchildren: Benjamin Troyer, Trenton (Madison) Troyer, Mercadi (Fred) Barot, Allen (Sierra) Eisenbarger, Addie Eisenbarger, Travis Ferguson and Catlin Ashlock; great-grandchildren, Grayden and Emberly Troyer; sister, Barbara Stufflebean; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, with burial following at Mt. Zion Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: DeKalb County Library.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.