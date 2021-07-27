Holland, Charles 1927-2021 Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas - Charles "Chuck" Holland, 94, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021, comforted by family members and caring staff members of Avanti Memory Care in Conroe, Texas. He was born July 1, 1927, in Atchison, Kansas, to Walter and Opal Holland.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty Holland, his parents, two brothers and one sister.
He leaves behind his son, Rod Holland, wife, Shirley; and his daughter, Ronni Bain, husband John; grandchildren, Kim Hatfield, Rob Holland, Danni Bain, Ian Bain and Micah Bain; and great- grandchildren Alex Bunkers, Brittney Cotter, Jaden Hatfield, Kasen Hatfield, Avery Holland and Ellie Holland.
Chuck was a proud veteran having served in both the Missouri National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. While in the U.S. Air Force, he spent time stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, and he especially enjoyed telling a story about a night he took a shortcut walk home from guard duty and ended up face-to-face with a moose. Following his military service, he spent many years in Missouri with Quaker Oats Company. Following his retirement, Cap'n Crunch remained one of his favorite foods.
Chuck, also known affectionately as "Pops", loved his family and sports. His main pastime was watching major league baseball and cheering on his favorite teams, the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals. He had many fond memories of his several trips to Florida for MLB spring training.
A memorial graveside service is being planned in Houston for a later date and details will be updated when confirmed.
In Lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.