Brian Holland, 54, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
On Oct. 23, 1967, he was born in St. Joseph, to Robert "Bob" and Patricia (Babcock) Holland.
He later graduated from Central High School, St. Joseph and served in the U.S. Army.
Brian spent half his life in Jacksonville, Florida.
Brian loved rock and roll. He played drums for many years and loved attending concerts. He was an excellent mechanic, a true jack of all trades, working in construction and maintenance. He enjoyed fishing and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by: his mother; daughter, Leigh Ann Holland; son, Brian James Holland; granddaughter, Treeling Titworth; brothers, Steve Holland (Steph) and Chad Langford (Heather); sister, Shona Allen (Jay); nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Brian's life: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, Pops Place, 238 Illinois Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64504.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
