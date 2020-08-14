Brea Marie Holland, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born March 11, 1975, in St. Joseph, daughter of Sheila and William Holland.

She graduated from Savannah High School. She loved John Deere, being outdoors, listening to country music and spending time with her grandbabies.

Brea was preceded in death by father, William Holland.

Survivors include: mother, Sheila Bittiker of St. Joseph; children:, Cheyenne (Jacob) DeMaranville, Courtney Burley, Caleb Rowland, Jimmy Rowland Jr., all of Saint Joseph; three grandchildren: Serenity and Wyatt Burley and Jakob Rowland; brother, Kenny (Tammy) Holland of Amazonia, Missouri; sister, Carolyn Holland of St. Joseph; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home,

Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating,

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Brea Holland Memorial Fund, care of: Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.