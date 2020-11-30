KING CITY, Mo. - Mary Lou Holeman, 93, King City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a St. Joseph care facility.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1927, in rural Dekalb County, Missouri near Winslow, the daughter of Basil and Strausie (Meadows) Marshall.

On Oct. 11, 1946, she married Jack A. Holeman in Kansas City, Kansas.

He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2015.

Mary Lou was a graduate of King City High School in 1945.

She loved studying genealogy, gardening, quilting and crafts.

She was enjoyed volunteering at the Tri County Museum and helped found the Living History Day. She was a member of the American Legion Post #132 Auxiliary.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Mary Lou is survived by: her sons, Dale (Joy) Holeman, King City, Gary (Charollete) Holeman, St. Joseph; daughters: Susan (Don) Barton, Agency, Missouri, Beverly (Fred) Mercer, Gower, Missouri and Kathleen Holeman (Steve Potter) St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will be in King City Cemetery, King City.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made to Winslow Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.