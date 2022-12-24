WATHENA, Kan. - Stephen Thomas Holdenried Sr., 76, Wathena, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

He was born July 9, 1946, to Raymond and Mary (Dean) Holdenried in St. Louis, Missouri.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Dec 30
Service
Friday, December 30, 2022
10:00AM
St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church
3047 Bishops Place
St. Louis Hills, Missouri 63109
