WATHENA, Kan. - Stephen Thomas Holdenried Sr., 76, Wathena, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
He was born July 9, 1946, to Raymond and Mary (Dean) Holdenried in St. Louis, Missouri.
Stephen married Regina Marie Bottini on April 11, 1970, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2001.
He was of Catholic faith and a member of Central Assembly of God Church; Youth Alliance of St. Joseph; Bartlett Center; NAACP; Drug Free Community Coalition; Workforce Investment Bureau; Mitchell Park Neighborhood Association; Public Achievement, he helped create the Public Achievement Park at 12th and Pacific; St. Charles Jaycees; Juneteenth Committee; and American Legion. Stephen was the National Catholic Volunteer of the year 2004. He was also inducted into St. Joseph Black Archives Hall of Fame on October 5, 2022.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; son-in-law, Donald Joseph Guss; siblings, Raymond Holdenried Jr., and Carol Ann Eagle; his in-laws, Joseph and Jane Bottini.
Survivors include: his children, Angela Renee Guss of St. Joseph, Renee Anne Turpin (Christopher) of Conception Junction, Missouri, Stephen Thomas Holdenried Jr. of Lancaster, California, and Gina Marie Hillenbrand of Gulf Shores, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, Margaret Beggs (Grant), Stephen Holdenried III, Madison Hillenbrand, Daniel Holdenried, Elizabeth Turpin, Joseph Hillenbrand, Annabelle Holdenried, Stephanie Turpin, Mikayla Holdenried, and Christina Turpin; siblings, Pat Swoboda (Charlie), Michael Holdenried (Nancy), and Mark Holdenried (Kathy); many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mr. Holdenried will be removed to Kutis Funeral Home, Affton, Missouri for services.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church, 3047 Bishops Place, St. Louis Hills, Missouri.
Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Bartlett Center, St. Joseph Youth Alliance, and Wounded Warrior Project.
