Holcomb, Randy 1951-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Randy Holcomb, 69, of Albany, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Center in Maryville, Missouri.

Randy, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Brown) Holcomb, was born May 3, 1951, in Coffey, Missouri.

Randy's mother preceded him in death, in 1954. His dad married Ruby Ward, whom Randy considered his Mom.

Randy was an Ag Mechanic for many years, at various farm implement dealers in Albany, Bethany, and Stanberry, Missouri. His true passion was farming, which he did for most of his life.

In Nov. of 1979, Randy married Betty Willis. Joining them in this union, were sons, Rick and Casey and in March of 1983, they were blessed with a third son, Brandon.

In 1985, Randy and Betty opened Randy's Tractor Repair, which they operated together for 18 years. Randy continued to farm full time, until his health would no longer allow it.

Randy was preceded in death by: his parents; his son Casey, in 1992; and sister, Glenda Summa.

He is survived by: his wife of 40 years, Betty; sons, Rick (Mary) Holcomb, Albany; Brandon (Jennifer) Holcomb, New Hampton, Missouri; grandkids (which he adored): Lucas (Katie) Holcomb, Albany, Braxton, Trevor, Tatum and Tori, all of New Hampton; great-grandkids, Maddie, Abby, Charli and Ava; brother, Rodney Holcomb, Albany; sisters, Rebecca (Kenneth) Barker, Blenda (George) Fisher, all of Augusta, Kansas. Randy is also survived by the person that could make him laugh even on his worst day, cousin, Robin Willis.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The family requests everyone wear casual attire for the service and visitation.

Memorial Contributions: Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.