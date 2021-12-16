Foster Holcomb
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. - Foster "Kent" Holcomb, former Albany, Missouri, resident, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, at his home in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Albany First Baptist Church, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Samaritan's Purse, or to the Benevolence Fund of Main Street Church of Christ, 376 Main St., Lynchburg, TN, 37352.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
