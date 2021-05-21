Holbrook, Freda 1962-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Freda Holbrook, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
She was born Oct. 6, 1962.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Survived by sisters, Patricia, Karen and Terri Holbrook.
Graveside Farewell Service and Interment, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Obituary and online register book at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
