Holaday, Harold D. 1933-2022 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - Harold Dean Holaday, 89, Barnard, Missouri, has gone from our world to meet with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 16, 2022.
Harold was born on Feb. 20, 1933, to Loren Reed and Edith (Barnes) Holaday at home, in Barnard. Harold graduated from Horace Mann in Maryville, Missouri, in 1952.
He married Jacqueline "Jackie" Dowling on Aug. 10, 1952. She preceded him in 2017. From this marriage they have four children, Michael (Debbie) Holaday, Caron (Victor) Coulter and Malinda (Wes) Pangle, all from Barnard, and the youngest daughter, Lisa (Kirby) Parker, Allen, Texas. He has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and one due in December. Also surviving Harold are brother, Donald (Marilyn) Holaday, Maryville; sister-in-law, Mary Karen (Dave) Christensen, Savannah, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Roger Salisbury (Donna) Guilford, Missouri.
Harold farmed all his life and also worked different jobs, MFA, Barnard and NWMSU library custodian. He had a love and knack with horses that he passed on to his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold was a member of the Barnard Christian Church where he was a elder, deacon and treasure for many years.
Harold will be dearly missed by his family but knowing he is reuniting with his wife in heaven comforts them all.
Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Barnard Christian Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Barnard American Legion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Price Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Barnard Christian Church, Meals on Wheels of Nodaway County Senior Center or the Barnard American Legion Cemetery.
