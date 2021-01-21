Johnny Lewis Hogan, Sr., 83, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

He was born April 24, 1937, in St. Joseph to Matthew Edward and Beulah Katherine (Miller) Hogan.

Johnny married Ardith Ann Lawrence on Oct. 2, 1959. She survives of the home.

He was a mechanic.

Johnny was strong in his faith. He enjoyed working on his house and traveling. He loved his family and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lena, Bud, Robert and George.

Survivors include his wife, Ardith; children, John Jr., Tim and Tammy Hogan; grandchildren, Chrissy Russell, Jason Hogan (Melanie), Karen Horsman (Cory), and Kaitlyn Hogan; great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Zachary and Rhettley; and a brother, Charles Hogan (Geneva).

Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

