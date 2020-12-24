Beverly Jo Hogan, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Josephine (Kearnes) and Cecil Winfrey.

She graduated from Central High School, class of 1954.

Beverly worked many years in the restaurant business with her husband, Calvin.

She worked at the Robideux Hotel, The Pony Express Restaurant, the Hoof and Horn, and the St. Joseph Marina, to name a few.

She retired from Johnson Controls.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard, doing jig saw puzzles and reading.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Cecil and Josephine Winfrey; husband, Calvin Hogan; sister, Bonnie Winfrey.

Survivors include: son, Timothy (Connie) Hogan, of Saint Joseph; daughters, Christina (Paul) Turner of Cameron, Missouri and Kathleen (Randy) Criss of Box Elder, South Dakota; eight grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Tom) Jackson of Georgia; and a brother, Jerry (Nancy) Winfrey of Texas.

Graveside inurnment services at a later date at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph.

She has been cremated, under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.