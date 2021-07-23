Hogan, Ardith A. 1940-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ardith Ann Hogan, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. On June 19, 1940, she was born to Howard and Cecil (Goforth) Lawrence in Blockton, Iowa.
Ann married Johnny Lewis Hogan Sr. on Oct. 2, 1959. Ann worked as a homemaker.
Ann was a strong woman who enjoyed traveling, conversations, and playing card games. She loved spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Hogan Sr., and siblings; Wilma, Paul, and Lyle.
Survivors include children John Jr., Tim, and Tammy Hogan; grandchildren, Chrissy Russell, Jason Hogan (Melanie), Karen Horsman (Cory), and Kaitlyn Hogan; great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Zachary and Rhettley.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
