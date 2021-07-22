Michael "Mike" D. Hofmeister, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021.
On Sept. 17, 1951, he was born to Donald and Marge (Stowell) Hofmeister in Kansas City, Kansas. He grew up in Prescott, Iowa, where his parents owned the local grocery store.
Mike married Diane Landrus on Nov. 6, 1971, in Maryville, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was a hard worker, always providing for his family. After years of driving a route, Mike retired from Nuway Rentals in 2000.
Mike will lovingly be remembered as the "Old Hippie." He enjoyed making people laugh and his favorite attire was, flannel shirts, Hawaiian shirts, bellbottoms and moccasins. He loved attending the musical events of his kids and grandkids. Mike loved animals and treated everyone like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and brother.
Survivors include his wife; children, Jeff (Tracy) Hofmeister, Jenna (Larry) Whittington, Mary Hofmeister; grandchildren, Andrew (Kaitlyn), Cameron (Lauren), Morgan, Katie, Riley Q, Elijah, Landrus Michael; a great-grandson on the way; brother, Monte (Jan) Hofmeister; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and beloved grandpuppies.
Graveside Services 1 p.m. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph Music Foundation, 2601 Frederick Avenue.
In his memory, please also consider donating blood at your local donation center.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.