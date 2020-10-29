Brian Jay Hoffmann, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

He was born Dec. 22, 1974, in St. Joseph, son of Tina and Brian Hoffmann.

He graduated from South Holt High School.

He enjoyed fishing, and owned his own bait shop in Savannah, Missouri at one time. He was a Christian.

Brian was preceded in death by brother, Shaun Hoffmann.

Survivors include: mother, Tina Hoffman; father, Brian Hoffman; three children; sister, Kristi Hoffmann; brother, Jason (Beth) Hoffmann; two nieces, Everly Hoffmann, and Aleaha McCartney.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, with funeral services at 2 p.m Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating.

The inurnment will be at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.