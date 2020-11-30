Warren Walter Hoffman,81, of St. Joseph, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home in St. Joseph.

Walt was born on Feb. 17, 1939, in Troy, Kansas, to Mahlon and Tina (Robbins) Hoffman.

He lived in Wathena, Kansas, until moving to St. Joseph in 1980.

Walt was a heavy equipment operator working out of the Labor's Union #101 in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers: Shorty, Vernon and Danny Hoffman; sister, Virginia Adams.

Survivors include: two sons, Jeff Hoffman (Carla) of St. Joseph, Steve Brown (Lisa) of Agency, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Lewis Hoffman of Savannah, Missouri; two sisters: Erma Nurski and Veda Mc Dowell, both of St. Joseph.

PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: at Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, Kansas.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena is in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.