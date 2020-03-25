CAMERON, Mo. - Virginia Mae Hoffman, 79, passed away March 22, 2020.

She was born April 30, 1940, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, to Clifford E. and Lois Mae (Carver) Cook.

Virginia was a member of the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church and served as their secretary for many years. She was a member of the Facts and Fun Club in Cameron.

She is preceded by: her parents, Clifford and Lois Cook; three brothers: Clifford Bevington, Charles Bevington and Herbert Cook.

Survivors: husband, Don Hoffman, of the home; daughter, Carolyn Hoffman, Savannah, Missouri; grandson, Sean (Sierra) Collins, Trenton, Missouri; and four great-grandchildren: Clara and Cadi Clutter, and Ryker and Keegan Collins.

There will be a private family service with a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to: Cameron United Methodist Church- Stephen Ministry and/or the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church.

A register book will not be available to the public.

Arrangement by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences at www.polandthompson.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.